Man arrested after alleged 'lewd act' outside child’s window

The Brief A 63-year-old Waldorf man, Phillip Keyes, was arrested after allegedly peering into a child’s bedroom window and committing a lewd act. Police say the homeowner confronted Keyes, who then spat on him before fleeing; officers later located and identified the suspect. Keyes faces charges including indecent exposure, peeping tom, and second-degree assault.



A Waldorf man is facing multiple charges after being accused of peering into a child’s bedroom window and committing a lewd act outside a home, according to police.

What we know:

Police in Charles County have arrested a 63-year-old man in connection with an alleged indecent exposure and peeping tom case that occurred late Sunday night.

On March 30 at 9:54 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of Night Heron Court in Waldorf for the report of a person peering into a window.

Investigators say the homeowner saw a flashlight outside of his children’s bedroom window. He went to investigate and saw a male kneeling by the window with his pants down while performing a lewd act.

The homeowner yelled at the suspect, who then spat on the homeowner and fled the scene.

Responding officers located the suspect, who was positively identified as Phillip Keyes, age 63, of Waldorf.

Keyes was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, peeping tom, and second-degree assault.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact PFC Wheeler at 301-609-3282 ext. 0753.