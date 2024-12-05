Man armed with knife shot, killed by police outside Woodbridge fire station: officials

A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by a police officer outside a fire station in Woodbridge, authorities say.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. Thursday on fire department grounds in the 5000 block of Davis Ford Road.

Officials say a uniformed police officer was finishing a shift when they were called to the fire station and found the man in the parking brandishing a knife.

Police say the man began waving the knife while approaching the officer and didn’t listen when the officer told him to drop the weapon.

Authorities say the officer opened fire and shot the man in the upper body. The man was given first-aid by officers and fire personnel from the fire station.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No officers or fire & rescue members were injured in the shooting. There is no active threat to the surrounding community, according to police.

The involved officer will be placed on routine administrative leave. The shooting remains under investigation.