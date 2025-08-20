Expand / Collapse search

Man allegedly solicits sex from undercover officer posing as child in fast-food parking lot: police

Published  August 20, 2025 1:48pm EDT
Rohit Agarwal, 48, of Ellicott City, Md. (Photo: Maryland State Police)

The Brief

    • Maryland State Police have arrested a 48-year-old man from Ellicott City on charges of sexual solicitation of a minor.
    • The arrest came after the man allegedly solicited sex from an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a child on an online app.
    • He has been charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor and is awaiting an appearance before a court commissioner.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A 48-year-old man from Ellicott City has been arrested on charges of sexual solicitation of a minor, according to Maryland State Police.

What we know:

Rohit Agarwal, 48, was arrested on Tuesday, August 19, after he was said to have solicited sex from an undercover law enforcement officer who was posing as a child on an online app, Maryland State Police said. 

The arrest reportedly took place without incident in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Anne Arundel County.

Agarwal has been charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor and is awaiting an appearance before a court commissioner. The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Maryland State Police Department.

