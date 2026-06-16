Man allegedly impersonates cop, pulls over undercover Montgomery Co. detective

The Brief A 42-year-old California, Maryland man is in custody after police say he impersonated an officer and tried to pull over an undercover detective in downtown Silver Spring. Police say the incident happened shortly after midnight Monday when Pinkney allegedly pulled behind an unmarked cruiser and activated emergency-style lights to conduct a traffic stop. Pinkney is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit as the investigation continues.



A 42-year-old California, Maryland man is in custody after police say he impersonated a law enforcement officer and even attempted to pull over an undercover detective during a late-night incident in downtown Silver Spring.

What we know:

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, the suspect, identified as Melvin Andrew Pinkney Jr., is charged with impersonating a police officer after allegedly using red and blue emergency lights on a privately owned Ford Taurus to initiate traffic stops.

Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Police Department.

Police say the incident occurred shortly after midnight on Monday when Pinkney allegedly approached an unmarked police cruiser from behind and activated emergency-style lights, signaling what appeared to be a traffic stop. The vehicle was, however, occupied by an officer assigned to a Special Assignment Team conducting proactive enforcement operations in downtown Silver Spring.

When the real officer activated their emergency equipment, investigators say Pinkney disengaged and returned to his vehicle before being taken into custody.

What's next:

Pinkney is currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit as the investigation continues, according to police.

What you can do:

Authorities also believe this may not have been an isolated incident. Investigators are urging anyone who may have been stopped by a similar vehicle to come forward, warning that additional victims could exist.

Police are asking any potential victims to contact investigators at 1-866-411-8477.