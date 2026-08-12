Man accused of urinating on attendees, charged with assault at Baltimore concert

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The Brief A North Carolina man was arrested following an investigation into an altercation during the Morgan Wallen concert at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, July 18. Maryland Transportation Authority officers say the man is facing multiple charges, including second-degree assault and public urination. The suspect, Jayson Reed, is currently being held in North Carolina and is awaiting extradition to Maryland.



A North Carolina man was arrested following an investigation into an altercation during the Morgan Wallen concert at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, July 18, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police.

Officers say the man is facing multiple charges, including second-degree assault and public urination.

Altercation at concert leads to arrest

After responding to a fight at the stadium, MDTA officers identified and separated involved individuals with the help of stadium security personnel. Officers say they escorted a male suspect out of the stadium after security pointed him out as being involved in the altercation.

What we know:

Police say security personnel identified individuals involved in a fight at the concert, and officers separated them. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Jayson Reed, was escorted out of the venue.

MDTA officers provided the victims with the suspect’s identification and a report number. Investigators then learned that Reed had allegedly urinated on concert attendees, according to police.

Investigation and pending extradition

MDTA detectives, after working with the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, obtained an arrest warrant for Reed. Officers say he was arrested in North Carolina by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

What's next:

Reed faces four counts of second-degree assault, public urination and other related offenses, police say. He is currently being held in North Carolina and is awaiting extradition to Maryland.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the nature of the altercation, information about the victims or a timeline for Reed’s extradition to Maryland.

Further information about court proceedings has not been made available.