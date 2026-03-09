Man accused of touching woman’s hair on Metro arrested again

The Brief Bryan Betancur, a pardoned Jan. 6 rioter, was arrested in an Arlington courthouse parking lot moments after appearing in court on an assault and battery charge. He is accused of grabbing a woman’s hair on a Silver Line Metro train; police say social media videos are part of the investigation. Authorities say Betancur was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant tied to an unrelated charge and is due back in court May 8.



A pardoned Jan. 6 rioter left court and was arrested again moments later in the parking lot of an Arlington courthouse.

What we know:

Bryan Betancur was in court Monday on an assault and battery charge after allegedly grabbing a woman’s hair on the Silver Line Metro train. Metro Transit Police confirm videos circulating on social media are part of their investigation into Betancur’s assault and battery case.

Seconds after walking out, he was taken back into custody.

What we don't know:

When asked why Betancur was being arrested, Metro Transit Police on the scene told FOX 5 he has an outstanding warrant on an unrelated charge. He was then placed in the passenger seat of a cruiser.

FOX 5 DC has reached out to Metro Transit Police for more details on the unrelated charge.

What's next:

Betancur is expected back in court on May 8 on the assault and battery charge.