Man accused of stealing items from multiple gyms across Fairfax County arrested again

The Brief A suspected thief accused of stealing from multiple gyms across Fairfax County was arrested in D.C. The suspect was taken into custody back in January for similar gym theft crimes. He is facing at least 139 charges, and is awaiting extradition to Fairfax County.



A suspected serial gym thief is now facing more than 100 charges after he was taken into custody once again, accused of committing the same crimes he was arrested for earlier this year.

The suspect was caught in D.C. He’s now awaiting extradition to Fairfax County again.

What we know:

Robert Brockington is facing at least 139 charges.

He’s accused of targeting several gyms across Fairfax County, where he would steal cash and credit cards from gym locker rooms and patrons’ cars. Police say he even stole cars from gym parking lots.

Fairfax County police say they worked with D.C. police to catch the 50-year-old suspect, a resident of Maryland.

Investigators say he used bolt cutters to break into lockers and steal the items.

"Normally, people just come in here to enjoy themselves after work, so him doing that takes away from our ability to enjoy ourselves," gym goer Steven Singletary told FOX 5.

The backstory:

Police say since December 2024, he targeted gyms across Fairfax County, including three Planet Fitness locations and a Gold’s Gym in Annandale.

A license plate reader contributed to Brockington’s arrest on Thursday.

"A license plate reader absolutely came into play with this and that’s huge for the national capital region and that’s a great resource in this case but in many as well," said Major James Curry with the Fairfax County Police Department.

Dig deeper:

There’s no word on why Brockington was released after being arrested for similar gym theft crimes earlier this year in January.

FOX 5 reached out to the Fairfax County‘s Commonwealth Attorney. We are awaiting their response.

We’ve also learned Brockington had an encounter with Virginia State Police but again was apparently out free despite being charged with similar gym theft crimes earlier this year.

More than 90 of his reported crimes took place in Fairfax County.