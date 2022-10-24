Man accused of exposing himself in kid's area at Manassas Mall arrested

article

Authorities arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself in the kid's area of Manassas Mall.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the mall located at 8300 Sudley Road on Friday afternoon to investigate a report of indecent exposure.

The investigation revealed security personnel was notified that Jonathan Charles Jowi, 30, was sitting in the kid’s area exposing himself.

Upon checking the area, security observed Jowi exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures. There were no reports of any physical contact between the suspect and the children.

Police said that while the accused left the mall prior to their arrival, officers were able to locate him a short distance away from the mall. Despite initially providing officers with false identifying information, Jowi was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, obscene sexual display, and giving a false ID to police.