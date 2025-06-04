Man accused of indecent exposure at Nordstrom Rack
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities have identified a man accused of exposing himself inside a clothing store at Potomac Mills.
Indecent exposure incident
What we know:
Douglas Edward Boomer, 29, of Woodbridge, allegedly exposed himself inside Nordstrom Rack around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. When confronted by an employee, he left the store.
An arrest warrant for indecent exposure has been issued for Boomer, but police have been unable to locate him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 703-792-5123.
Douglas Edward Boomer (Prince William County Police)
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Prince William County Police.