Man accused of indecent exposure at Nordstrom Rack

The Brief A man allegedly exposed himself at Nordstrom Rack in Potomac Mills on Thursday. Douglas Edward Boomer, 29, fled after an employee confronted him. Police issued an arrest warrant but haven’t found him.



Authorities have identified a man accused of exposing himself inside a clothing store at Potomac Mills.

Indecent exposure incident

What we know:

Douglas Edward Boomer, 29, of Woodbridge, allegedly exposed himself inside Nordstrom Rack around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. When confronted by an employee, he left the store.

An arrest warrant for indecent exposure has been issued for Boomer, but police have been unable to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 703-792-5123.

Douglas Edward Boomer (Prince William County Police)