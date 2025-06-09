Man accused of abduction, attempted rape turns self in to Fairfax County police

Wuilver Hernandez Garcia, the man wanted for abduction and attempted rape in Northern Virginia, was arraigned in Fairfax County District Court on Monday.

What we know:

Hernandez Garcia turned himself in to police on Saturday after seeing social media posts that he was wanted for the abduction and attempted sexual assault of a victim.

The incident reportedly occurred in the 3800 block of Roxbury Court in Woodlawn around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 5.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim says she was walking home from the Metro when an unknown man grabbed her from behind and dragged her into the woods where he assaulted her.

She is not identified by name in the criminal complaint. She told officers that Hernandez Garcia threatened to kill her, and she believed she was going to die during the encounter.

What's next:

Hernandez Garcia has no criminal history. He says that he turned himself in to clear the matter up because he did not commit the offenses.

He has been working as a remodeling contractor in Alexandria for the past year, according to police.

Hernandez Garcia is now facing charges of attempted rape, abduction with intent to defile and strangulation. He is being held without bond in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.