Man abducted woman, led police on chase in Virginia: authorities

The Brief A man was arrested after leading police on several chases following a domestic incident in Woodbridge last week. A woman was found injured inside his vehicle. Several officers were injured during the incident.



An injured woman was found inside the vehicle of a Virginia man who was eventually captured after evading police several times in one day.

What we know:

Officers responding to a domestic incident on the 14000 block of Spriggs Road in Woodbridge last week attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver, identified as 22-year-old Carlos Alberto Gomez-Lozano, fled the scene.

He was pursued by Virginia State Police on I-95 until he crossed state lines into Maryland.

Later that afternoon, he led police back onto I-95, where he fled on foot after his vehicle was immobilized. He was apprehended by pursuing officers.

Dig deeper:

A 21-year-old woman, who police say was the victim of the domestic incident, was found inside the suspect's vehicle.

She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained from repeated assaults by the suspect, according to police.

Prince William County officers and one Virginia state trooper reported minor injuries.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles and two motorist vehicles on I-95 were also damaged during the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release details about the domestic incident, or the relationship between the victim and suspect.

What's next:

Gomez-Lozano was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, abduction, domestic assault and battery, preventing communication with emergency services, felony eluding, obstruction of justice, felony hit-and-run and destruction of property.

He is being held without bond pending a court date.