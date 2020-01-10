Malfunction to hydrant system leads to fuel spill at Dulles International Airport, officials say
DULLES, Va. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fuel spill at Dulles International Airport.
The incident as reported around 10:45 a.m. Friday to the south of the C and D terminals.
Officials say the spill was due to a malfunction of the underground hydrant fueling system.
Approximately six United Airlines gates were impacted between C-20 and D-4.
All other airport operations are continuing as normal.
No injuries were reported.