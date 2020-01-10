Malfunction to hydrant system leads to fuel spill at Dulles International Airport, officials say

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fuel spill at Dulles International Airport.

The incident as reported around 10:45 a.m. Friday to the south of the C and D terminals.

Officials say the spill was due to a malfunction of the underground hydrant fueling system.

Approximately six United Airlines gates were impacted between C-20 and D-4.

All other airport operations are continuing as normal.

No injuries were reported.