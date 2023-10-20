Makiyah Wilson murder: 4 men sentenced to combined 268 years for killing 10-year-old girl

Four gang members were sentenced on Friday in the 2018 murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson.

On July 16, 2018, Wilson was shot and killed in the courtyard of a Washington, D.C. apartment.

In June, five men were found guilty of premeditated first-degree murder.

Four of the men found guilty of murder were sentenced Friday:

Qujuan Thomas, 24, was sentenced to 68 years in prison.

Darrise Jeffers, 23, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Quentin Michals, 25, was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Gregory Taylor, 27, was sentenced to 65 years in prison.

The fifth man found guilty in Wilson's murder, Isaiah Murchison, was sentenced to 60 years in prison on October 6. Marquell Cobbs, who was convicted of conspiracy in connection with the murder, was sentenced to 72 months in prison.

The young girl was killed as she was buying ice cream on 53rd Street in her Northeast D.C. neighborhood on July 16, 2018 after shots were fired into a crowd. Police say four others, including Makiyah's sister, were injured in the shooting.

Authorities believe Makiyah was caught in the crossfire of a shooting that was retaliation for a 2017 attack that left several of the suspected gunmen wounded.

"The pain – it don’t go nowhere. Every day I wake up, I see Makiyah," the child’s father said earlier this month to FOX 5.