Major online glitch causes $0 balance to appear in some Bank of America accounts

Multiple people went online to find empty Bank of America accounts Wednesday morning, in an apparent glitch confirmed by the company.

People said their accounts showed inaccurate balance amounts or as little as $0, and many took to social media to express their concerns.

Some individuals said they could not transfer their money from savings to checking or could not use any of their cards.

Bank of America confirmed the major glitch Wednesday afternoon.

“Some clients may currently see an inaccurate account balance in online or mobile banking. There is no impact to their accounts and their information remains secure,” Back of America said.

The company said they are working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

“Clients can still view their current account balances by clicking the “individual account view” or contact us (either via social or other means),” Bank of America said.