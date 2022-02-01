Major delays along American Legion Bridge after dump truck spills load

Major delays for commuters along the American Legion Bridge Tuesday morning after a crash closed multiple lanes.

The crash was reported on the outer loop of I-495 past Clara Barton Parkway in Montgomery County. Officials say a dump truck lost its load causing the backups.

All lanes were blocked for a period of time prior to the American Legion Bridge. Lanes partially reopened around 6 a.m.

