Major backup on I-95 at Fairfax County Parkway due to "low hanging power lines"

VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation) reported around 2pm on Saturday afternoon that all lanes of I-95 (Northbound, Southbound, and Express) at the Fairfax County Parkway are blocked due to low-hanging power lines.

A reply to the VDOT Northern VA Tweet from Dominion Energy Spokesperson Peggy Fox noted that crews were responding. VDOT also reported that a technician was working to "de-energize th line, then plans to cut them and remove them from the roadway."

VDOT reported that around 3pm, signal timing was being adjusted on local roads due to all of the detours.

Megan Howard, traveling along I-95, sent FOX 5's David Kaplan a Tweet with photos possibly showing where the lines came down on a windshield.