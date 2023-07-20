It's official – Dan Snyder is out as owner of the Washington Commanders and a group led by Josh Harris is in. The NFL owners voted unanimously Thursday to approve a $6 billion deal that ends the Snyder era for good.

Magic Johnson, one of the team's new co-owners took to Twitter after the news was announced to share how "honored" and "ecstatic" he is to help take over the team.

Related article

Here's what he had to say about leading the Commanders into the future:

"God is so good…I still can’t believe it! I am currently living in an answered prayer. Since beginning my journey as an athlete and now businessman and team owner, it's all been a dream that has come full circle. I grew up playing football as a kid, I’m a huge NFL fan, and I watch games every week. Now, I get to co-own a storied franchise, the Washington Commanders. I’m especially thankful to Josh Harris who allowed me to be one of his partners with the Commanders. He is an amazing man, great friend, incredible businessman, proven owner and winner with the Philadelphia 76ers. Josh and his team have been first class throughout this entire process. Our ownership team is committed to the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia community and fanbase to bring a winning team and best in class organization.

This is truly the biggest achievement in my business career and a historic moment for the entire Black community.

Talk about God’s perfect timing. This was the right organization for me to be a part of given it’s global appeal, history of winning, and the diverse fanbase and DMV community. I have a special relationship with the DMV. Many people don’t know I’ve done business in the Washington, DC area for many years. I was one of the owners of the Washington Hilton, I built multiple Starbucks franchises and Magic Johnson Theaters, and empowerment centers with the Magic Johnson Foundation. I also have my company SodexoMAGIC headquartered here. The DMV community has embraced and supported me, and I am honored and ecstatic to be a co-owner of the Commanders franchise!"