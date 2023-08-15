Madonna sets new St. Paul concert date after health scare

article

Madonna announced the rescheduled dates for the North American leg of her "Celebration Tour."

Madonna will play Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Feb. 13, 2024. She was initially supposed to perform on July 30 but rescheduled her North American portion of her tour after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection. Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new date.

The North American leg will take place immediately after the original Europe and United Kingdom tour dates. However, a few shows will be canceled in North America due to scheduling conflicts, including performances on July 27 in Tulsa, Dec. 22 in Nashville, Jan. 15 in San Francisco, Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, and Jan. 20 in Phoenix.

The tour will kick off in London this October.