Macy's Metro Center annual holiday windows give thanks to DC community

Macy's Metro Center has revealed their annual holiday windows display, dedicating the design to "first responders, essential workers, marchers for equality and the local community who showed their grit, good humor and hopeful spirit during a tumultuous year."

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR MACY'S, INC. - Macy's Metro Center reveals annual holiday windows theme of "Give, Love, Believe," giving thanks to first responders, essential workers, marchers for equality and the local community in Washington. (Eric Kayne/AP Expand

The shopping giant decorates their window displays each year during the holidays to bring joy and love to the streets of D.C. for the season.

Macy's is also celebrating the return of their Believe letter-writing campaign that aims to help kids and their families through letters to Santa. For every letter sent to Santa online or dropped off at Macy's stores, Macy's will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million. Learn more here.

Macy's Metro Center is located at 1201 G St. NW between G Street and 13th Street.