Expand / Collapse search

'Love is Blind' DC watch parties

By
Published  October 2, 2024 11:59am EDT
Things To Do in the DMV
FOX 5 DC

Internet reacts to 'Love is Blind' DC cast

The Love is Blind D.C. cast has been revealed and many are saying it does not reflect the true essence of D.C.

WASHINGTON - Looking to watch Love is Blind D.C. outside your own living room pod? Here are a couple of watch parties around  D.C. that are pairing the search of love with some specialty cocktails. 

Howard Theatre:

620 T Street, Northwest Washington, D.C. 20001

The Howard Theatre in D.C. will be kicking off their Love is Blind watch party on Wednesday night. All lovers of the show are invited to the free event that starts at 7:30 p.m.

 Lulu's Wine Garden:

1940 11th Street Northwest, Washington, D.C. 20001

Lulu's Winegarden will be hosting a watch party starting at 8 p.m. and adding their own twist with wine specials and more. Attendees can enjoy gold glasses and themed cocktails while spilling over their favorite love birds. 

Related

'Love is Blind' DC cast revealed. Does anyone look familiar?
article

'Love is Blind' DC cast revealed. Does anyone look familiar?

The Netflix show ‘Love is Blind’ has made its way to the nation's capital 

Dating tips from 'Love Is Blind'

Award-winning relationship and sex therapist Marissa Nelson stops by Good Day DC to talk about lessons you can learn ahead of watching season 7 of Netflix's "Love Is Blind" which will take place in D.C.

Metrobar:

640 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast at Rhode Island Ave Metro Washington, D.C. 20002

Grab a friend and head over to Metrobar for an evening of romance and drama. The watch party is completely free and kicks off at 7 p.m.

Whitlows DC:

Whitlows DC, 901 U Street Northwest, Washington, D.C., 20001

Do you have an eye for predicting a true love connection? Head over to Whitlows DC and enter your prediction for the chance to win gift cards. The event starts at 7 p.m. and will also feature $8 cocktail specials.