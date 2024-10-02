'Love is Blind' DC watch parties
WASHINGTON - Looking to watch Love is Blind D.C. outside your own living room pod? Here are a couple of watch parties around D.C. that are pairing the search of love with some specialty cocktails.
Howard Theatre:
620 T Street, Northwest Washington, D.C. 20001
The Howard Theatre in D.C. will be kicking off their Love is Blind watch party on Wednesday night. All lovers of the show are invited to the free event that starts at 7:30 p.m.
Lulu's Wine Garden:
1940 11th Street Northwest, Washington, D.C. 20001
Lulu's Winegarden will be hosting a watch party starting at 8 p.m. and adding their own twist with wine specials and more. Attendees can enjoy gold glasses and themed cocktails while spilling over their favorite love birds.
Metrobar:
640 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast at Rhode Island Ave Metro Washington, D.C. 20002
Grab a friend and head over to Metrobar for an evening of romance and drama. The watch party is completely free and kicks off at 7 p.m.
Whitlows DC:
Whitlows DC, 901 U Street Northwest, Washington, D.C., 20001
Do you have an eye for predicting a true love connection? Head over to Whitlows DC and enter your prediction for the chance to win gift cards. The event starts at 7 p.m. and will also feature $8 cocktail specials.