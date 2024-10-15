Loudspeaker outside DC 7-Eleven sparks noise complaints

A newly installed loudspeaker in Adams Morgan, part of a mobile security trailer outside a 7-Eleven, is causing a stir in the neighborhood due to its early morning noise.

The trailer, equipped with cameras and flashing blue lights, broadcasts a loud, robotic voice saying, "Thank you for shopping at the 7-Eleven. For your safety, please leave the property."

ANC Commissioner Lee Dixon explained the trailer was set up as part of a safety initiative to address ongoing issues around the store, located at the corner of 19th and Wyoming.

Dixon said the area has long been a hub for disruptive behavior, including public profanity, loitering, and even more disturbing incidents.

"This past spring, someone actually died right across the street from the 7-Eleven. We don’t know if it’s correlated, but it seems to be a hub for bad behavior," he said.

Mark Raby, a nearby resident, recounted his own troubling experience outside the store.

"I myself was assaulted by somebody here — a year ago," Raby shared with FOX 5.

Following several meetings with community leaders, including Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, 7-Eleven agreed to install the trailer in an attempt to curb these issues.

However, Dixon is not convinced it’s working.

"Even though it was making noise for the past 24 hours, at one point there were still four people loitering outside the store. I don’t think this is a viable solution to the problem," he said.

The loudspeaker has also sparked complaints from nearby residents who say the noise keeps them up at night.

After receiving multiple complaints, Dixon contacted 7-Eleven, which has since turned off the loudspeaker. But neighbors say it typically starts in the middle of the night, leaving some concerned that the noise could resume.

FOX 5 has reached out to Councilmember Nadeau’s Office for more details on the agreement, and we’re waiting to hear back.