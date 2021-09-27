Loudoun County woman dies after husband’s alleged hammer attack

article

A Loudoun County woman whose husband allegedly struck her with a hammer died a little over a week after the assault.

The sheriff’s office says they are now investigating the case involving 44-year-old Regina Redman-Lollobrigido as a homicide.

49-year-old Peter Lollobrigido was initially charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and violation of a protective order after the incident at the Stone Springs Apartments complex in the 42200 block of Glascock Field Drive in Sterling.

Lollobrigido remains in custody pending additional charges.