Loudoun County treasurer says he won't step down after racially insensitive social media post

Loudoun County Treasurer Roger Zurn insists he will not resign — saying leaders don’t run from their mistakes.

On Thursday, Zurn made this announcement in front of the media and mostly supporters, even though he says he did not personally invite anyone, they were there and were in his corner, greeting him with applause.

Even so, the Loudoun County NAACP says Zurn's apology is not enough and they are still demanding he resign.

Nevertheless, Zurn was adamant about not resigning. He shared more about his upbringing, saying he was raised in Baltimore by a single mother with a fourth-grade education in predominately African American neighborhoods.

This all comes after Zurn made an offensive post on Facebook last week. It immediately attracted comments condemning the post and was ultimately deleted within five minutes. Zurn’s post was in response to the Quaker Oats company announcing it would change the name of the Aunt Jemima brand.

Zurn says he realizes the severity and gravity of the post and people offended. He apparently thought it was a joke and quickly says he realized it was not.

Zurn also acknowledged today this isn’t his first Facebook controversy. A few months back, he wrote about the coronavirus coming from China and made fun of Asian names.

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors cannot fire him. The only option for his dismissal would be a petition with at least 11,000 signatures.