Loudoun County official facing backlash over racially insensitive social media post

A top Loudoun County official is facing backlash over a racially insensitive social media post.

Loudoun County Treasurer Roger Zurn made a comment on Wednesday Quaker Oats' decision to rename its Aunt Jemima brand and logo amid criticism that it perpetuates a racist stereotype.

Zurn has since deleted the post on his personal Facebook page, however, FOX 5 managed to grab a screenshot of the post before it was taken down.

The now-deleted post said: "Wondering if Aunt Jemima will change to Uncle Tom's?" Uncle Tom is an offensive term that refers to a black man who is excessively obedient to white people.

FOX 5 reached out to Zurn for comment. He told us it was an "error in judgment" and "it was a mistake and I own it."

Several local leaders in Loudoun County weighed in on the post.

Sterling District Supervisor Koran Saines said she was "deeply offended and troubled by the racism displayed by Roger Zurn on his Facebook page today."

Algonkian District Supervisor Juli Briskman also commented saying, "If you don’t understand why this is offensive, and the products themselves are offensive to certain segments of our society, then I advise you to attend some training in race relations, racial equity, racial inclusion, and cultural awareness immediately!"

Zurn, who's a registered Republican, has served as county treasurer since 1996.

