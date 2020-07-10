Loudoun County to remove Confederate monument
LEESBURG, Va. - Another Virginia Confederate monument has been targeted for removal - this time, in Loudoun County.
READ MORE: Richmond mayor orders removal of Confederate statues
WTOP reports that officials in northern Virginia’s Loudoun County voted this week to return the statue of a Confederate soldier to the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
READ MORE: Confederate monuments around US removed in wake of George Floyd's death
The statue is slated for removal on Sept. 7. from county property in Leesburg.
A new law in Virginia allows local governments to decide the fate of war monuments on their property.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Advertisement
Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, a Democrat, had long argued that the statue was a symbol of systemic racism.
Confederate monuments are coming down throughout the American South in the wake of protests against racism and police brutality.