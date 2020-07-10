Loudoun County to remove Confederate monument

Another Virginia Confederate monument has been targeted for removal - this time, in Loudoun County.

WTOP reports that officials in northern Virginia’s Loudoun County voted this week to return the statue of a Confederate soldier to the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The statue is slated for removal on Sept. 7. from county property in Leesburg.

A new law in Virginia allows local governments to decide the fate of war monuments on their property.

Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, a Democrat, had long argued that the statue was a symbol of systemic racism.

Confederate monuments are coming down throughout the American South in the wake of protests against racism and police brutality.

