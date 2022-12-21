Loudoun County tennis instructor charged for sex offenses involving juvenile

article

A tennis instructor from Loudoun County is facing charges for sex offenses involving a juvenile, according to police.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Brandon Larsen, of Woodbridge is charged with possession of child pornography and electronic solicitation.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in August and was reported to the authorities in September.

Investigators say the juvenile victim told detectives that he met Larsen on an online platform.

The victim told investigators that he exchanged message with Larsen that turned sexual in nature.

Investigators identified Larsen as a suspect in the case, and on Tuesday he turned himself in to authorities.

Police said Larsen is being held without bond.

Investigators are asking additional victims or anyone with information on similar incidents involving Larsen to call police at 703-777-1021.