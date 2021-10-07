Ashburn teen forced girl into empty school classroom, inappropriately touched her: cops

An Ashburn teenager has been taken to custody after he allegedly forced a girl into an empty classroom and inappropriately touched her against her will, according to the Loudoun County sheriff’s office.

Investigators responded to the incident at Broad Run High School on Oct. 6.

They say the 15-year-old has been charged with sexual battery and abduction.

The boy was taken to the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center, where he remains, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

