Loudoun County Sheriff's Office investigating after KKK fliers found in driveways

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says they received reports of KKK fliers in the driveways of several homes in Ashburn.

Deputies say the racist propaganda was found at homes on Cross Timber Drive, Citation Drive, and Deer Chase Place. Similar fliers were located by the Leesburg Police Department this morning within the town limits.

The Sheriff's Office says the fliers were found in plastic bags and weighed down with birdseed. They referenced topics discussed at recent Loudoun County School Board meetings.

There is no indication any of the households that received the fliers were targeted, but the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information about these cases or possible surveillance video call LCSO Detective Pickrell at 703-777-1021.