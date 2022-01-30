Loudoun County Sheriff's deputy injured while stopping possible crime spree

A Loudoun County, Virginia Sheriff's deputy was hurt while stopping a possible crime spree in Sterling.

Investigators say around 6 p.m. Saturday police responded to reports of wanted larceny suspects entering the Target store in the Dulles 28 Centre on Columbia Place.

As deputies arrived at the scene, two of the suspects who were inside the store tried to run away. One of them was arrested immediately, while the other tried to get into a car with a third suspect waiting inside.

They then tried to speed away, and hit a deputy. After the collision, the driver of the car drove away and the second suspect tried to get away on foot. Both were arrested soon after by responding deputies.

The deputy who was hit was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and is expected to recover.

Investigators say the three suspects had traveled to Virginia from New York. The sheriff’s office is now working with other law enforcement agencies in Maryland and Virginia to see if the suspects are linked to similar theft cases reported throughout the area.

The three suspects are aged 19, 18, and 16, and face several charges related to robbery and obstruction of justice.

The 18 and 19-year-old suspects are being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. The juvenile suspect is being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.