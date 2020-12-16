Loudoun County sheriff’s deputies responding to multiple weather-related crashes

The Loudoun County sheriff’s office is responding to a number of weather-related crashes as the first snow storm of the region settles in.

WINTER STORM TRACKER: Snow, sleet, and rain slams DC region Wednesday

They’re asking residents to only drive if it’s necessary, and to exercise caution amid the winter flurries.

The sheriff’s office has not indicated how serious the crashes are.

READ MORE: Schools in Maryland, Virginia release snow day plans ahead of expected winter weather

Earlier in the day, Virginia State Police issued a warning for drivers along the Interstate 81 corridor, across the Upper Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia.

To keep an eye on the weather, download the FOX 5 DC weather app.

Advertisement

You can also check the sheriff’s website for specific traffic questions in Loudoun County.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE