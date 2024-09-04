Loudoun County Sheriff offers $25K reward in Sterling double homicide

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murders of a man and woman in Sterling.

The reward comes about a week after Mijal Conejero-Romera, 22, of Sterling, and Diego Alexander Woollett, 22, of Arlington were fatally shot in a parking lot.

Deputies responded to a disturbance report at approximately 4:33 a.m. on August 28 near an apartment complex in the 21000 block of Ridgetop Circle. When they arrived, investigators found Conejero-Romera and Woollett suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Grimsley at (703) 777-1021. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Loudoun Crime Solvers at (703) 777-1919.