Loudoun County Sheriff blasts 'reckless' plan to create new county police department

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman is fighting back against a proposal to create a new countywide police department that would assume many sheriffs' duties, and leave the sheriff's selection in the hands of county supervisors.

Chapman is voicing his opposition ahead of a planned July 21 vote by the Board of Supervisors.

Voters would still have to approve the changes in a referendum should the proposal advance.

The new countywide police department would likely take over daily law enforcement responsibilities from the Loudoun County Sheriff's office, which would mainly oversee the jail if changes are approved.

The Board of Supervisors would also appoint the county sheriff instead of leaving it up to voters through an election.

"Proponents of this change have said they want to take politics out of law enforcement, but in fact, they want to do just the opposite,” Chapman said in a statement. “This is a reckless power grab intended to inject partisan politics into public safety and forever change the direct accountability of the Sheriff’s Office to the people of Loudoun County."

Chapman alleged such a change would cost the county $20 million in a time many governments are struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic. He also said there would be no guarantee of better law enforcement.