Loudoun County shares email from Superintendent informing board of alleged sexual assault

The Loudoun County school board has revealed that it was informed of an alleged sexual assault inside a high school bathroom over the summer on the same day of the attack.

VIRGINIA TEEN WAS WEARING ANKLE MONITOR FOR PRIOR SEXUAL ASSAULT WHEN HE GROPED GIRL: PROSECUTORS

Superintendent Scott Ziegler sent the information to the school board on May 28th -- the same day a female student reported allegedly being assaulted by a male student at Stone Bridge High School.

'MY HEART ACHES FOR YOU': LOUDOUN COUNTY SUPERINTENDENT APOLOGIZES TO STUDENTS IN SEX ASSAULT CASES

"The purpose of this email is to provide you with information regarding an incident that occurred at Stone Bridge HS," the email read in part. "This afternoon a female student alleged that a male student sexually assaulted her in the restroom. The LCSO is investigating the matter."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

However, at a June 22 school board meeting, the superintendent said, "To my knowledge, we do not have any records of assaults occurring in our restroom."

Ziegler says he wrongly interpreted the question because the previous conversation was specifically about the transgender policy. He is now apologizing for the confusion.

"I regret that my comments were misleading and I apologize to the distress that error caused families," he says.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Ziegler also admitted the school system failed to keep students safe after the second sexual assault happened at Broad Run High School by the same male student.

The Virginia Department of Education is currently reviewing Loudoun County's data submissions to look out for those discrepancies and the school district is doing an internal audit as well.

Ziegler and school board members have faced calls for resignation in recent weeks over allegations that they covered up two sexual assaults.

QUESTIONS RAISED AFTER LOUDOUN CO. STUDENT TRANSFERRED TO NEW SCHOOL FOLLOWING SEXUAL ASSAULT ARREST

Advertisement

The student charged for these recent sexual assault cases will appear in court on Monday.