Loudoun County schools targeted with rumored threats; extra security expected this week

Loudoun County Public Schools alerted parents late Wednesday evening about multiple rumored threats targeting several schools within the district.

According to a message from Superintendent Aaron Spence, the threats, although deemed non-credible thus far, are being taken seriously, with local law enforcement and LCPS Safety & Security actively investigating.

"We apologize for the late hour of this message, but wanted to alert you that LCPS staff were made aware of multiple rumored threats against different LCPS schools this evening," Spence wrote. He emphasized that while the threats were not deemed credible, the district is addressing them with caution.

Classes will proceed as scheduled, but students may notice an increased police and security presence on campuses as a precaution.

Over the past week, the district has experienced a rise in such incidents, which often occur in the wake of school shootings. Spence acknowledged that some parents have voiced concerns about school safety but reassured the community that existing safety measures remain effective and that LCPS remains vigilant.

Spence urged parents to have serious conversations with their children about the consequences of making or sharing threats, even in jest.

"There are serious repercussions when any threat is made including disciplinary action at the school level along with possible criminal charges," he said.

The message also encouraged students to avoid spreading false rumors and to use tools like the Safe2Talk app to report any concerns.

Spence acknowledged the anxiety that many families may be feeling and encouraged those needing support services to reach out to the school.

"We appreciate parents’ cooperation and support when situations like this arise, and pledge to take every possible precaution in safeguarding students," Spence said.