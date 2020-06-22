Loudoun County school district parents protest reopening plans

More reaction from some fed up parents in Northern Virginia who are protesting Loudoun County Public Schools’ tentative reopening plan that could have students returning to school for a couple days a week and distance learning the rest.

It’s not a done deal just yet but some parents feel their concerns are not being heard.

The protest lasted less than an hour with several parents hoping the message will resonate.

Families are hoping to get the attention of superintendent Eric Williams who they say is moving forward with a plan many families reportedly oppose.

Right now the plan under consideration would include more distance learning come fall.

Superintendent Eric Williams says the plan to bring back students just a few days a week is tentative and will only go into effect when and if Virginia moves into phase three which would increase the number of people allowed to gather to up to 250.

Williams has apparently asked parents to review the tentative plan and provide feedback but many parents who came out to protest today feel the district has already decided.

Most of the families want more in person instruction starting fall.

There’s another school board meeting tomorrow which we’re told is why the families planned this demonstration today.

The district says their preference is 100-percent in person instruction but the reopening plan will be based on the data and the state’s phase.