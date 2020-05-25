Loudoun County Public Schools reports uptick in COVID-19 cases

Over the weekend, Loudoun County Public schools announced five different staff members have tested positive with the coronavirus.

The school district has steadily sent out public notices informing the community about teachers and staff who test positive for COVID-19.

Now, the big question is could this play a role in reopening plans come fall?

Loudoun County Public Schools say they don’t have a way to compare the number of LCPS employees who test positive to those in other school divisions or organizations.

The school district also says they’re not aware of other school divisions’ practices about announcing employees who test with positive.

Schools with staff who tested positive include: Belmont Ridge Middle School, Pinebrook Elementary School, Sanders Corner Elementary School and Freedom High School.

LCPS says it’s continued to share the information with school communities as part of its commitment to being transparent.

Regarding the number of staff testing positive for COVID-19 and its impact on reopening schools, the district says reopening schools will be greatly influenced by which phase of reopening northern Virginia is in at the start of the school year.

LCPS says when provided a report of an employee positive test for COVID-19, the Loudoun County Health Department (LCHD) determines the need and extent of a contact investigation in accordance with the VDH policies and takes action accordingly.

