Loudoun County school counselor accused of having ‘indecent liberties’ with a student

A Loudoun County Public Schools counselor is facing criminal charges for having what the sheriff’s office describes as an "inappropriate relationship" with a student.

The sheriff’s office charged 42-year-old Ann Barrett of Ashburn with taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian.

The investigation began after the school district learned of the allegations in May 2021.

Investigators say the relationship persisted between 2013 and 2015 when the victim was a student at Freedom High School, where Barrett served as a school counselor.

Barrett was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.