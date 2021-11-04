Expand / Collapse search

Loudoun County school counselor accused of having ‘indecent liberties’ with a student

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Updated November 5, 2021 9:02AM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County Public Schools counselor is facing criminal charges for having what the sheriff’s office describes as an "inappropriate relationship" with a student.

The sheriff’s office charged 42-year-old Ann Barrett of Ashburn with taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian.

The investigation began after the school district learned of the allegations in May 2021.

Investigators say the relationship persisted between 2013 and 2015 when the victim was a student at Freedom High School, where Barrett served as a school counselor.

Barrett was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.