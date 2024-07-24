Expand / Collapse search

3 lanes blocked on I-66 causes delays in Fairfax County

Published  July 24, 2024 9:12am EDT
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Three lanes have been closed on westbound I-66 in Fairfax County. 

According to authorities, due to debris in the roadway, three lanes have been blocked off while cleanup is in progress. Drivers should expect delays.

No word on the cause. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for more information and updates.

