3 lanes blocked on I-66 causes delays in Fairfax County

Three lanes have been closed on westbound I-66 in Fairfax County.

According to authorities, due to debris in the roadway, three lanes have been blocked off while cleanup is in progress. Drivers should expect delays.

No word on the cause.

This is a developing story.

