Loudoun County school board member under fire from parents group resigns

A Loudoun County school board member who has been targeted by vocal members of the community has resigned.

Beth Barts – who is the Leesburg district board member – issued a brief statement regarding her decision on Friday, Oct. 15. Her resignation goes into effect Nov. 2.

"This was not an easy decision, or a decision made in haste. After much thought and careful consideration, it is the right decision for me and my family," she said in an email to fellow board members and LCPS administrators.

Barts was under fire from a parents group that claims the district is teaching so-called "critical race theory."

According to Fox News, the group has asked a judge to remove Barts from her position on the board.

The Loudoun County Public Schools district has been wracked by strife over the past year. Its board of education meetings have often been marred by raucous crowds angry at what the district calls its "equity" oriented curriculum, as well as its policies on transgender students.

Most recently, officials were criticized for their handling of two sex assault cases allegedly perpetrated by the same teenage boy.