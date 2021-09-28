More than 100 gather at Loudoun County school board meeting to protest transgender policy

Opponents of a Loudoun County schools policy that permits students to be referred to by their chosen gender are rallying outside of an anticipated Board of Education meeting.

More than 100 people gathered outside of the school board meeting beginning around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

In August, Loudoun County Schools approved a new policy expanding the rights of transgender students. It's been a heated topic for parents, students and teachers. The exchanges at these meetings caused the Board to adopt new policies for public comment at their meetings.

A right-wing podcaster and blogger from Tennessee who leased a Loudoun County home in order to speak at the Board of Education meetings slammed the board Tuesday night, referring to their inclusive gender policy as "vile nonsense."

Policy 8040 allows transgender students to use restrooms, locker rooms and be called by names that correspond with their gender identity.

The Board also adopted a revised conduct policy for employees earlier in September, which addresses free speech, saying they will acknowledge free speech rights of school system employees outside of work, but will still require the support of the school systems policy on the job.

That decision came after the controversy involving elementary school teacher Tanner Cross, who said he would not follow a school policy, which allows transgender students to use restrooms, locker rooms and using their preferred pronouns.

Cross sued the school board after he was fired for refusing to use students’ preferred pronouns saying it was against his religion to do so. He was reinstated per a court order.

Recent court cases have backed policies allowing transgender students to use facilities that match their gender identity. The Supreme Court chose not to hear an appeal to the case that sets precedent for this region.