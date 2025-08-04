The Loudoun County School Board held a closed-door meeting Monday morning to decide whether to challenge or comply with a federal demand to end its current bathroom policy for transgender and nonbinary students.

The Brief Board met to weigh federal challenge to bathroom policy. Policy lets students use facilities matching their gender identity. Protesters gathered outside ahead of the Monday meeting.



Policy debate

The policy allows students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity. It was adopted in 2021.

Opposing groups rallied outside the school board building ahead of the meeting.

READ MORE: Loudoun County School Board reviews new bathroom, locker room safety plan

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Loudoun County School Board debates bathroom policy