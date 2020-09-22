Loudoun County school board approves hybrid learning model for nearly 7,000 students

The Loudoun County Public Schools school board approved a motion Tuesday that will allow nearly 7,000 students to start a hybrid learning model in late October.

School officials say kindergarten, first and second graders will attend two days of in-person instruction starting on Oct. 27.

FOX 5 has learned that the students selected are from families who originally chose the hybrid learning when surveyed over the summer.