Loudoun County refutes "rumor" that Dr. Seuss books were banned from public schools

Loudoun County Public Schools is addressing a "media rumor" that claims books written by Dr. Seuss were banned by the public school system, saying that is false.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, LCPS says they believe the rumor started because March 2 is Read Across America Day and the school system has issued guidance for years to schools to not connect Read Across America Day exclusively with Dr. Seuss' birthday, which is March 2.

"Research in recent years has revealed strong racial undertones (https://tinyurl.com/yc2tfjv8) in many books written/illustrated by Dr. Seuss. Examples include anti-Japanese American political cartoons and cartoons depicting African Americans for sale captioned with offensive language," the post reads.

Dr. Seuss books have long been a staple of the Read Across America Day event.

"We continue to encourage our young readers to read all types of books that are inclusive, diverse and reflective of our student community, not simply celebrate Dr. Seuss," the post continues.

LCPS says Dr. Seuss books have not been banned, but Dr. Seuss and his books are no longer the emphasis of Read Across America Day in Loudoun County Public Schools.