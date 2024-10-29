Loudoun County Public Schools offers teachers $2000 incentives

Loudoun County Public Schools are now offering teachers a variety of retention bonuses with the support of the School Board.

According to officials, roughly 2,500 LCPS employees have received a retention bonus. Officials confirm the incentive is $2k.

LCPS says 34 teachers received the expanded sign-on bonus for accepting a lateral transfer to a hard-to-fill position or school, and 310 licensed employees received a step placement adjustment based upon verified eligible experience at time of hire.

Officials say the intent behind this particular expansion is to recognize and support current licensed employees who accept lateral transfers into special education teacher positions or positions at Title I schools.

LCPS officials say twenty different positions are eligible to receive the retention bonus.