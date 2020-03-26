Loudoun County Public School staffer dies from coronavirus raising Virginia’s total to 13

The first coronavirus related death in Loudoun County has been reported.

Officials did not identify the person but said she was a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Loudoun County Public Schools said the woman was a staff member and that she died Wednesday night.

"We are saddened by the first confirmed death of a Loudoun County resident due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to her loved ones," said Director of the Loudoun County Health Department Dr. David Goodfriend in a statement. "The health of our residents is our top priority and this represents no additional risk to the community. We ask that everyone do their part to slow the spread of the virus in our community: practice social distancing, wash your hands, and cover coughs and sneezes."

Maryland has recorded four coronavirus related deaths and D.C. has confirmed three.

The total number of coronavirus related deaths in the U.S. has topped 1000.