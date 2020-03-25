DC mayor confirms 3rd coronavirus death in the District

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the District's third coronavirus-related death on Wednesday.

Bowser says a 75-year-old woman, who was admitted to a local hospital with underlying health conditions, passed away today.

"Each of these deaths is tragic, and we continue to pray for all the families who have lost a loved one as well as all the people in our community who have been sickened or affected by COVID-19," Bowser tweeted. "As we continue working to blunt the curve, my message to the community is simple: Be a good neighbor, stay at home."

All non-essential businesses in D.C. will close tonight at 10 p.m. and remain closed at least until April 24, according to an order from the mayor.

Forty-eight new positive cases were announced in the District today, bringing the over case total to 231.