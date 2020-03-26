Maryland reports 580 confirmed cases of coronavirus

Gov. Larry Hogan says there are now 580 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland.

Hogan gave the update Thursday on Twitter.

He said the state saw an increase of 157 new cases -- the largest one-day increase to date.

The governor said the new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia capital region to over 1200.

On Wednesday, Hogan and State Superintendent, Karen Salmon, announced schools in the state would remain closed through April 24.