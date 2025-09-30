Loudoun Co. man accused of threatening to shoot state delegate over text

article

The Brief Patrick Daniel Murphy is accused of threatening Virginia Del. Geary Higgins over text message. Higgins is running for reelection in November. Murphy allegedly responded to a text from Higgins' campaign saying he was going to shoot him.



A Loudoun County man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened a local lawmaker over text.

What we know:

Patrick Daniel Murphy was arrested on Aug. 29. He is facing charges of sending a threat in writing to Virginia General Assembly Del. Geary Higgins (R-Lovettsville).

Higgins represents the Virginia General Assembly's 30th District, which serves parts of Loudoun and Fauquier counties. Higgins is also running for reelection this November against Democrat John McAuliff.

According to Murphy's arrest warrant, Higgins' campaign texted Murphy on Aug. 26. In response, Murphy allegedly threatened to shoot Higgins and made comments about the location of Higgins' family members.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 5 DC, Higgins said he would "not be intimidated, silenced, or deterred from doing the job I was elected to do—fighting for my constituents in Western Loudoun and Fauquier, and standing up for common sense."

Higgins thanked the Loudon County Sheriff's Office for its work investigating the case, and blamed the threats on the current political climate.

"Unfortunately, this is the direct result of the nasty lies and constant demonization from the radical left that we've seen over the last few years," Higgins said.

McAuliff also responded to the alleged threats against Higgins on Tuesday.

"Political violence has no place in our democracy," McAuliff wrote on X. "Differences must be settled through debate and elections, never through threats or intimidation.

McAuliff also said that he reached out to Higgins and is "grateful that he and his family are safe."

What's next:

Murphy has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 20.