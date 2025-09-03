DC grand juries refuse to indict two accused of threatening to kill Trump

The Brief Grand juries in the nation's capital have refused to indict two people accused of threatening to kill the president. This is a sign of the growing backlash against Trump's law enforcement intervention in the District, which Republicans are moving quickly to extend into 2026. US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro said grand juries in D.C. are politically motivated, and therefore unwilling to hold threatening defendants accountable.



Grand juries in the nation's capital have refused to indict two people accused of threatening to kill the president, prosecutors confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Dig deeper:

Because jurors have declined the charges, both cases will not go to trial, a sign of the growing backlash against Trump's law enforcement intervention in the District, which Republicans are moving quickly to extend into 2026.

The first person, Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, of Lafayette, Indiana, was arrested in D.C. last month in connection with making a series of death threats against President Trump on social media, according to US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Pirro, who pushed for the indictment in this case, criticized the jury's refusal to hear it.

‘The system is collapsing from within’

What they're saying:

"A Washington D.C. grand jury refused to indict someone who threatened to kill the President of the United States. Her intent was clear, traveling through five states to do so," Pirro told Fox News in an exclusive statement.

"She even confirmed the same to the U.S. Secret Service. This is the essence of a politicized jury. The system here is broken on many levels. Instead of the outrage that should be engendered by a specific threat to kill the president, the grand jury in D.C. refuses to even let the judicial process begin. Justice should not depend on politics," Pirro added.

The second person, Edward Alexander Dana, allegedly threatened to kill Trump while being arrested last month on vandalism charges in D.C.

According to the charging documents, Dana told the police he was drunk, admitted making the threat against the president and claimed to be a descendant of the Huguenots, French Protestants who waged rebellions in the 1600s.

Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey denied the prosecutors' request to keep the jury's decision sealed in this case.

Dana's defense attorney, Elizabeth Mullin, told Fox News Digital that "[t]his is the result of them taking weak cases and trying to shoehorn them into federal district court."

In response to the decisions, Pirro said grand juries in D.C. are politically motivated, and therefore unwilling to hold threatening defendants accountable.

"(This is) a sign the system is collapsing from within," she said in a statement.