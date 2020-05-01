Loudoun County first responders thank healthcare workers on the frontlines of coronavirus pandemic

Northern Virginia first responders came out in force Friday to show their support for the doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We come in every day energized, but when we get that little extra boost from a thank you from the community, it does just put the wind back in your sail and make you feel like you can do it all again tomorrow,” said Marissa Jamarik, the chief nursing officer at Inova Loudoun Hospital, where dozens of firefighters, police officers, and deputies cheered and flashed their lights as healthcare workers passed by.

﻿“It’s touching,” said Fire Chief Keith Johnson. “I mean we don’t do this enough, and I think that, you know, we’re a team.”

“I just know how dangerous it is to be amongst the people that are coming in and out that have COVID-19,” added Sheriff Mike Chapman.

But the cheers and the applause weren’t all that mattered. When asked if she had a message for people watching back home, Jamarik had this to say: “Thank you. Thank you, I mean, I know that you’re thanking us for coming in here everyday, day in and day out, but thank you because you’re why we’re here.”

This isn’t the last showing of support for healthcare workers planned for Northern Virginia. Two more are scheduled for next week, in Reston and Fair Oaks.

